Allena Pharma launches $28M direct offering

  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) inks agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 10,678,872 common stock, at $1.311/share and warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$28M.
  • The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $1.25/share.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is July 16.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • Shares down 5% after-hours.
