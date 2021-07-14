Allena Pharma launches $28M direct offering
Jul. 13, 2021 11:51 PM ETAllena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA)ALNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) inks agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 10,678,872 common stock, at $1.311/share and warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$28M.
- The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $1.25/share.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 16.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- Shares down 5% after-hours.