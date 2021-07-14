ZoomInfo prices $300M of senior notes due 2029
Jul. 14, 2021 12:15 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)ZIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo Technologies' (NASDAQ:ZI) indirect subsidiaries have priced their offering of an additional $300M of existing 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029.
- The Issuers’ 3.875% 2029 Notes were previously issued for $350M on Feb. 2, 2021 (Initial Notes).
- The Additional Notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.25% of their face value plus accrued interest from February 2, 2021 to the closing date.
- Proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 15.
- Previously (July 13): ZoomInfo Technologies launches $300M in follow-on senior notes offering