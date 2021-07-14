Itaú Corpbanca shareholders approve Ch$830B capital increase

Jul. 14, 2021 2:16 AM ETItaú Corpbanca (ITCB)ITCBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • At Extraordinary meeting, Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shareholders have approved the Ch$830B capital increase proposed by the board of directors, with the goal of supporting the bank's future growth and digital transformation.
  • The capital increase would be effective through the issuance of 461,111M new shares and the process is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.
  • With this capital increase, the bank will also achieve its capital ratios in line with main peers in the industry.
  • Previously (June 11): ITAÚ CORPBANCA slips 3% on proposed capital raise
