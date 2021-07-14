European markets retreat, U.K. June inflation jumps to 2.5% in June

Jul. 14, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

stock market data
lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

  • London -0.34%. Shares edge lower on a stronger pound after data showed British inflation jumped above forecast.
  • U.K. June Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% Y/Y vs expectations of 2.2% increase, prior +2.1%.
  • Core CPI surged 2.3% Y/Y compared to forecast and prior month's reading of +2.0%.
  • Germany -0.22%.
  • France -0.20%.
  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.40%.
  • Euro zone bond yields rose. Germany’s 10-year yield was up one bps to -0.28%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.66%.
