European markets retreat, U.K. June inflation jumps to 2.5% in June
Jul. 14, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.34%. Shares edge lower on a stronger pound after data showed British inflation jumped above forecast.
- U.K. June Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% Y/Y vs expectations of 2.2% increase, prior +2.1%.
- Core CPI surged 2.3% Y/Y compared to forecast and prior month's reading of +2.0%.
- Germany -0.22%.
- France -0.20%.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.40%.
- Euro zone bond yields rose. Germany’s 10-year yield was up one bps to -0.28%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.66%.