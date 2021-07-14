Antengene submits selinexor application in Taiwan in hematologic malignancies

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) partner Antengene has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration for selinexor, a XPO1 inhibitor, for three indications:
  • In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (XVd), or in combination with dexamethasone (Xd) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and
  • As monotherapy in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, who have received at least two lines of systemic therapy.
  • Antengene has submitted NDAs for selinexor in multiple Asia Pacific markets, and was granted Priority Review status in China and Orphan Drug Designation in South Korea.
  • Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics have inked collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of selinexor and other two XPO1 inhibitors, and a PAK4/NAMPT inhibitor in 17 APAC markets including Mainland China.
  • Selinexor is so far the first and only oral SINE compound approved by the FDA and is the first drug approved for the treatment of both MM and DLBCL.
  • Selinexor is also being evaluated in several other mid-and later-phase clinical trials across multiple solid tumor indications, including liposarcoma and endometrial cancer.
