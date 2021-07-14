Lilly acquires Protomer Technologies for potential deal value of more than $1B
Jul. 14, 2021 6:57 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces the acquisition of privately-held Protomer Technologies.
- The potential value of the transaction is over $1B, with successful achievement of future development and commercial milestones.
- Lilly previously led an equity investment in Protomer alongside the JDRF T1D Fund, providing Lilly with 14% ownership of the company. Lilly is acquiring the remainder of the stock of Protomer beyond its initial investment.
- Protomer's proprietary peptide- and protein-engineering platform is used to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.