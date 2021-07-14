MediPharm Labs receives Canadian GMP pharmaceutical drug establishment licence
- MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has received a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) issued by Health Canada in accordance with the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations. The DEL serves to confirm compliance to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.
- The DEL is a first of its kind licence for cannabis manufacturing in North America. The licence can be used for the manufacturing, testing and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and pharmaceutical drug products containing cannabis.
- The DEL allows MediPharm Labs to leverage the Mutual Recognition Agreements between Canada and EU member states as well as Australia, the U.K. and Switzerland.
- With the DEL, MediPharm Labs would be eligible for a U.S. FDA foreign inspection upon filing of a registration application for a pharmaceutical drug product containing MediPharm Labs’ API.
- MediPharm Labs will use the DEL in conjunction with its Australian facility TGA GMP to optimize the supply chain via MRAs for export of its products to over five countries in 2021.
- When paired with MediPharm Labs’ existing Cannabis Drug Licence received earlier this year, the DEL will allow for the commercial distribution of drugs containing cannabis.