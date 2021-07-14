Nkarta establishes NK cell therapy manufacturing facility
Jul. 14, 2021 7:40 AM ETNkarta, Inc. (NKTX)NKTXBy: SA News Team
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) has signed a lease agreement for a facility to support research and development and future commercial manufacturing of the company's cell therapy pipeline.
- The 88K square foot facility in South San Francisco will support scaled manufacturing of Nkarta’s engineered NK cell therapy candidates.
- The new facility will also serve as the company’s headquarters with office space and research facilities.
- At full capacity, the manufacturing center is expected to have the flexibility to produce commercial supply of multiple cell therapy products, the company said.
- The newly leased facility in South San Francisco will be built-out as a multi-product facility and is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.