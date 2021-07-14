PNC Financial Q2 revenue rises, bolstered by BBVA USA acquisition

PNC Bank Tower. PNC Financial Services offers Retail, Corporate and Mortgage Banking I
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • PNC Financial's (NYSE:PNC) Q2 results reflect its acquisition of BBVA USA on June 1, 2021 and the divestment of its 22.4% equity stake in BlackRock.
  • Total revenue of $4.67B increased from $4.22B in Q1 and $4.08B in Q2 2020, helped by the BBVA USA acquisition.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $4.50 may not compare with consensus estimate of $2.48.
  • In the prior quarter, EPS was $4.10 and in Q2 2020 the bank posted a loss of $1.90 per share.
  • PNC shares fall 1.2% in premarket trading.
  • Q2 net interest income of $2.6B increased 10% Y/Y, driven by the acquired interest earning assets of BBVA USA and higher securities balances, partially offset by lower yields on PNC legacy interest earning assets.
  • PNC legacy net interest income was $2.35B in Q2 2021 and BBVA USA net interest income was $236M in the quarter.
  • Q2 adjusted net interest margin of 2.29% improves from 2.27% in Q1 and declined from 2.52% in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 provision for credit losses of $302M compares with a benefit of $551M in Q1 and PCL of $2.46B in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 total loans of $294.7B increased from $237.0B in Q1 and $258.2B in Q2 2020.
  • Total deposits of $452.9B rose from $375.1B in Q1 and $346.0B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, PNC Financial EPS beats by $2.02, beats on revenue
