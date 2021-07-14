Energous pops on developer kit for distance wireless charging

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +4.3% pre-market after announcing the availability of its WattUp active energy harvesting developer kit to enable at-a-distance wireless charging.
  • The company says its active energy harvesting solution includes a dedicated transmitter that emits 5.5W of conducted power in a specific area or direction via its RF-based, WattUp wireless charging technology.
  • Energous says its developer kit supports "one-to-many" charging, allowing multiple devices to be simultaneously charged from a single transmitter.
  • "This first of its kind technology supports a much wider range of IoT devices that require guaranteed levels of power not served by today's passive energy harvesting technologies and lays a foundation for growth in more power-critical applications," the company says.
  • Energous' cash should last only until Q1 2023 at its current rate of cash burn, Elephant Analytics writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
