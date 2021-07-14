PepsiCo slips after Credit Suisse leaves bull camp on valuation concerns

Diet Pepsi Spices Up NYC"s Wine And Food Festival - Meatball Madness With Giada DeLaurentiis
Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is drawing mixed reviews from Wall Street after its earnings beat and guidance raise.
  • Cowen's Vivien Azer (Outperform): "In light PEP's updated guidance, we are raising our FY21 EPS estimate to $6.20 (from $6.07) and our FY22 EPS estimate to $6.67 (from $6.51). Given the strong print and momentum headed into 2H, we are raising our PT to $185, which implies a ~28x target multiple on FY2 EPS."
  • Credit Suisse (downgrade to Neutral from Outperform): "PEP shares are up +14% YOY/+3% YTD vs. the XLP +16% YOY/+4% YTD. Valuation is at peak P/E of 24x vs. 5yr avg. 22x... Our Neutral rating and $157 Target Price is based on 25x our 2024e EPS of $7.89 discounted at 8%. Risks: uneven recovery in int’l markets, extension of COVID-19 costs, sustained at-home food and beverage consumption."
  • Bank of America's Bryan Spillane (Buy): "We raise FY21-FY23 EPS to $6.20, $6.64 and $7.12, respectively to reflect today’s earnings beat. We reiterate our Buy rating and raise our PO to $170 now based on 25.6x our FY22 EPS estimate (previously 25.5x), which is a premium to non-alcoholic beverage peers (23.0x) and is justified based on our view that PEP enters FY21 from a strong position and is well equipped to outperform in a post COVID-19 environment."
  • Shares of PepsiCo are down 0.49% premarket after a post-earning gain of 2.31% yesterday.
  • Read the PepsiCo earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.