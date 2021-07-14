PepsiCo slips after Credit Suisse leaves bull camp on valuation concerns
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is drawing mixed reviews from Wall Street after its earnings beat and guidance raise.
- Cowen's Vivien Azer (Outperform): "In light PEP's updated guidance, we are raising our FY21 EPS estimate to $6.20 (from $6.07) and our FY22 EPS estimate to $6.67 (from $6.51). Given the strong print and momentum headed into 2H, we are raising our PT to $185, which implies a ~28x target multiple on FY2 EPS."
- Credit Suisse (downgrade to Neutral from Outperform): "PEP shares are up +14% YOY/+3% YTD vs. the XLP +16% YOY/+4% YTD. Valuation is at peak P/E of 24x vs. 5yr avg. 22x... Our Neutral rating and $157 Target Price is based on 25x our 2024e EPS of $7.89 discounted at 8%. Risks: uneven recovery in int’l markets, extension of COVID-19 costs, sustained at-home food and beverage consumption."
- Bank of America's Bryan Spillane (Buy): "We raise FY21-FY23 EPS to $6.20, $6.64 and $7.12, respectively to reflect today’s earnings beat. We reiterate our Buy rating and raise our PO to $170 now based on 25.6x our FY22 EPS estimate (previously 25.5x), which is a premium to non-alcoholic beverage peers (23.0x) and is justified based on our view that PEP enters FY21 from a strong position and is well equipped to outperform in a post COVID-19 environment."
- Shares of PepsiCo are down 0.49% premarket after a post-earning gain of 2.31% yesterday.
