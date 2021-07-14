FactSet buys BTU Analytics; financial terms not disclosed
- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) acquired BTU Analytics (NYSE:BTU), a provider of data and analytics in the North American renewables, power, oil, and natural gas sectors. The terms weren't disclosed.
- The acquisition allows FactSet to expand its industry-specific content for investment professionals.
- Select BTU content is available within the FactSet workstation, with further integration expected.
- BTU founders Andrew Bradford, Mason Ender, Tony Scott, Kathryn Downey Miller, and their teams have joined FactSet.
- The transaction concluded on July 1, 2021, and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2021 results.