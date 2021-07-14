Oshkosh called a short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank
Jul. 14, 2021 8:32 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is on watch after Deutsche Bank calls the stock a Catalyst Call Buy Idea.
- Deutsche Bank thinks Oshkosh plays in the sweet spot of current Machinery investor focus with no exposure to China or agriculture equipment, elevated exposure to U.S. infrastructure and balance sheet optionality.
- "Our 3Q21 EPS forecast for OSK sits 6% ahead of the Street, but our revenue assumption is nearly in line; we expect the company to beat on margins, which is likely to be well received given increasing concerns over price/cost headwinds. We expect Access Equipment is likely to be the main upside source at the segment level, as we get to ~15% segment margins after embedding modest low-20s incrementals."
- Shares of Oshkosh are up 41% YTD, but have traded sideways over the last month.
- 13 out of 15 Wall Street firms covering Oshkosh have a Buy-equivalent or higher rating on the stock.