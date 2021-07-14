Jiuzi rallies 45% on LOI with China Petrol Technology for building battery swap stations
Jul. 14, 2021 8:36 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) rallied 45% higher premarket after signing a letter of intent with China Petrol Technology (Shenzhen), an innovative internet + energy industrial chain platform, for jointly building battery swap stations and battery management system for EVs across China.
- Post LOI, both the companies will jointly invest up to RMB 500M within three years (RMB 200M within two years in the first phase) on the EV technology R&D and products offerings cover multi-standard EV battery swap station, battery management system and software.
- Both the companies will also start working on the reforming of CPT's existing gas station network and build trial battery swap stations within the company's sales network; they plan to renovate and reform 300-500 CPT's gas stations in the next three years.
- "A battery swap station with 25 batteries can generate over RMB 5M revenue per year with only half of its utilization capacity. Deducting electricity, depreciation and labor costs, we estimate an annual profit of RMB 1.5-2M per station, which will significantly boost to our future operating and financial performance," director and chairman Mr. Shuibo Zhang commented.