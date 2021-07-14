OceanaGold gets 25-year renewal for Philippine mine contract
Jul. 14, 2021 7:32 AM ETOceanaGold Corporation (OCANF)OCANFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) +10.9% pre-market after saying the Philippine government has renewed its contract for the Didipio gold and copper mine for another 25 years, more than two years after the original agreement expired.
- OceanaGold, which plans to restart operations "as soon as possible," says the terms and conditions are unchanged from the original assistance agreement.
- The company says Didipio's operations will resume initially with the milling of 19M metric tons of stockpiled ore, with the aim of achieving full underground production capacity within 12 months.
- OceanaGold will profit from the eventual restart of the Didipio mine, Fun Trading wrote in an analysis published in May on Seeking Alpha.