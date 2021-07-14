OceanaGold gets 25-year renewal for Philippine mine contract

  • OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) +10.9% pre-market after saying the Philippine government has renewed its contract for the Didipio gold and copper mine for another 25 years, more than two years after the original agreement expired.
  • OceanaGold, which plans to restart operations "as soon as possible," says the terms and conditions are unchanged from the original assistance agreement.
  • The company says Didipio's operations will resume initially with the milling of 19M metric tons of stockpiled ore, with the aim of achieving full underground production capacity within 12 months.
  • OceanaGold will profit from the eventual restart of the Didipio mine, Fun Trading wrote in an analysis published in May on Seeking Alpha.
