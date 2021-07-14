Ormat closes acquisition of Nevada geothermal assets in $377M deal
Jul. 14, 2021 9:08 AM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)ORABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) closed the previously announced acquisition of TG Geothermal Portfolio.
- The company paid $171M for 100% of the equity interests and assumed debt and associated lease obligations with a book value of about $206M as of June 30, 2021.
- Following the acquisition, Ormat now owns and operates two geothermal power plants in Nevada at Dixie Valley and Beowawe, with a total net generating capacity of approximately 67.5 MW.
- In addition, Ormat now owns rights to Coyote Canyon, a greenfield development asset adjacent to Dixie Valley, capable of handling between 300MW and 400MW of 230KV electricity, connecting Dixie Valley to California.
- Ormat said it plans to implement cost reductions and expects these assets to generate $55M in revenue and about $37M in EBITDA in 2022.
- "This acquisition further expands our leadership in the Western U.S., increasing our generating capacity in Nevada and enabling us to bring clean, renewable energy to California through our newly purchased transmission line," said CEO Doron Blachar.
- Blachar noted that the company expects to increase the EBITDA of these plants by 20% over the next few years.
- Source: Press Release