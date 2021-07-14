Solar Integrated Roofing reports record $10M+ June revenue led by acquisitions

  • Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) trades 3.5% higher premarket after reporting prelim unaudited sales of $10M+ for June led by strong industry tailwinds supporting organic growth as well as the addition of revenue from recent acquisitions.
  • Future Home Power sold $6M+ during June indicating effectiveness of their lead generation capabilities; as acquisition closed on June 9, not all sales will be recorded as SIRC revenue.
  • The company sees momentum continuing as favorable seasonal trends develop and bring the company to its short-term target of $100M in annual sales.
  • Yesterday, the company acquired USA Solar Network for an undisclosed sum.
  • Take a quick look at the company's M&A here.
