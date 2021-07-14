ImmunityBio gets South Africa regulatory nod for T-Cell COVID-19 vaccine studies
Jul. 14, 2021 9:11 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) has received authorization from the South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to proceed with the Phase 1/2/3 study of the company's T-Cell COVID-19 vaccine as a boost in participants who have already received a spike-only antibody-based vaccine.
- The study, which is expected to begin in Q3 2021, is designed to explore whether the T-cell-based vaccine could prevent breakthrough infections from the Delta variant in health care workers who are already vaccinated.
- Phase 1 studies of subcutaneous dosing in the U.S. have demonstrated no serious adverse events and potent T-cell responses after a single prime dose, the company said.
- The company had announced two South African studies to examine the potential of hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to provide extended protection for subjects with prior COVID-19 vaccinations or infections, in May.