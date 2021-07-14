ImmunityBio gets South Africa regulatory nod for T-Cell COVID-19 vaccine studies

  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) has received authorization from the South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to proceed with the Phase 1/2/3 study of the company's T-Cell COVID-19 vaccine as a boost in participants who have already received a spike-only antibody-based vaccine.
  • The study, which is expected to begin in Q3 2021, is designed to explore whether the T-cell-based vaccine could prevent breakthrough infections from the Delta variant in health care workers who are already vaccinated.
  • Phase 1 studies of subcutaneous dosing in the U.S. have demonstrated no serious adverse events and potent T-cell responses after a single prime dose, the company said.
  • The company had announced two South African studies to examine the potential of hAd5 T-cell-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to provide extended protection for subjects with prior COVID-19 vaccinations or infections, in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.