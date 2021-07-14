JATT Acquisition announces pricing of $120M IPO
Jul. 14, 2021 9:14 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- JATT Acquisition (JATT U), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chairman and CEO Someit Sidhu, has priced its initial public offering of 12M units at $10.00/unit, with expected proceeds of $120M.
- Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will allow the holder to buy one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to 1.8M additional units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
- Closing date is expected to be July 16, 2021.
- The units are likely to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange on July 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "JATT U". The Class A ordinary shares and the warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols "JATT" and "JATT WS," respectively, once the securities begin separate trading.