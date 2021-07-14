Roche upgraded on Alzheimer’s hopes, QIAGEN price target trimmed - today's analyst action
Roche upgraded Jefferies on Alzheimer’s prospects
- Expecting Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to confirm its intention to pursue an expedited U.S. filing for marketing approval of Alzheimer’s therapy gantenerumab, Jefferies has upgraded the stock to buy from hold. The price target upped to CHF400 from CHF330 implies a premium of ~12.8%.
- The analyst Peter Welford now predicts the late 2022 launch of gantenerumab with $6B peak sales by 2032.
- Early this month, Jefferies revealed internal management discussions at Roche indicating an “expedited” U.S. filing of gantenerumab.
QIAGEN price target lowered at Citi after updated guidance
- Despite a rise in 2021 estimates for the company’s base business, the impact on COVID-19 testing expectations has prompted Citi to slash the price target of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to $58.00 from $65.00 per share to imply a premium of ~23.0%.
- Citing a conference call hosted by the management after its preliminary revenue estimates for Q2 2021, the analysts with a buy rating on the stock calls the revised 2022 estimates a “fair benchmark” compared to the previous consensus given the lower COVID-related expectations.
- The 2021 guidance cut issued by QIAGEN early this week pressured some of its rivals, leveraged on COVID-19 testing.
ResMed rated underperform at RBC on valuation
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is trading a tad lower in the pre-market after RBC Capital Markets initiated the coverage of the stock with an underperform rating. The price target of $223.00 per share indicates a downside of ~10.4%.
- Despite ResMed’s long-term growth potential and short-term benefit due to the rival product recalls and easing of pandemic restrictions, “we believe consensus estimates are too optimistic and the stock price has run too hard,” the analyst Craig Wong-Pan wrote.
- In June, ResMed recorded its biggest one-day gain in nearly eight months, after Koninklijke Philips announced a recall of millions of sleep apnea and ventilator machines over potential health risks.
AdaptHealth lifted to outperform at Baird citing an end to a turbulent period
- Projecting future operations immune to turbulence this year, Baird analyst Eric Coldwell has raised the recommendation on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to outperform and the price target to $36.00 from $30.00 per share to imply a premium of ~37.0%.
- Despite the 2021 guidance raise, the company has lost nearly $2B of its market cap, after co-CEO Luke McGee faced allegations of tax fraud, Coldwell noted.
- The stock’s current valuation reflects the “frustrations,” Coldwell added arguing that the company’s future operations will be unaffected by this year’s turbulence as Steve Griggs provides leadership continuing as sole-CEO while McGee situation is “essentially over.’
- AdaptHealth announced the appointment of Steve Griggs as CEO in mid-June with the resignation of co-CEO Luke McGee.
Illumina, a buying opportunity with weakness on GRAIL acquisition: Cannacord Genuity
- In reaction to Reuters report that EU regulators were seeking "hefty" concessions from Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to avoid a probe on its proposed acquisition of GRAIL, Cannacord Genuity expresses the uncertainty over the likelihood of any such concessions or reversal of its stance by the EU.
- However, the analysts reiterate the buy rating and $515.00 per share target of Illumina to imply a premium of ~6.5% as they argue: “We are comfortable with our bullish investment thesis given the long-term growth potential we see for shortread sequencing,”
- Any weakness on this news could be a buying opportunity they added. The agreement for GRAIL acquisition valued at $7.1B is set to expire in September.
iRhythm viewed favorably after CMS proposed rule
- The proposed rule published by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) indicating its proposal to keep contractor pricing for certain CPT codes unchanged for 2022 is a slightly more positive development on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), BTIG says.
- “The proposal keeps the door open slightly ajar for the possibility of national pricing at a more favorable reimbursement level,” the analysts led by Maries Thibault wrote albeit with a caution that it could be “an unlikely scenario.”
- Citing management transition and near-term uncertainty linked to reimbursement, the firm keeps the neutral rating on iRhythm unchanged.
- In June, the company announced the abrupt departure of its president/CEO Michael Coyle. However, the Q2 2021 guidance was reaffirmed.
All share price moves are calculated based on the market close unless otherwise stated.
This was corrected on 07/14/2021 at 10:23 AM. The article was corrected to reflect that the analyst comments on Illumina relates to a note from Cannacord Genuity.