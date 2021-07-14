LiveRamp names Diego Panama as new chief commercial officer
Jul. 14, 2021
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) appoints Diego Panama, senior vice president of revenue, as the company's new chief commercial officer, effective immediately.
- Panama joined LiveRamp in 2014 as one of the earliest salespeople and has been integral to sales team. In this new role, Panama will report to CEO Scott Howe and oversee all revenue-generating activities at LiveRamp.
- "Diego has a deep understanding of the unique space we serve between data, platforms and applications....Importantly, LiveRamp’s bookings momentum is only accelerating, as fiscal 2021 second-half bookings were up more than 50% year-over-year," says Arra, head of cloud partnerships and former chief commercial officer at LiveRamp.
- In its leadership change, the company has promoted Grant Ries to executive vice president of emerging markets.
- Ries joined LiveRamp following the 2018 acquisition of Pacific Data Partners, a digital advertising B2B data company he co-founded. Ries was also co-founder, board member and CRO of BlueKai, which built the world’s largest consumer data marketplace and data management platform and was acquired by Oracle in 2014. Following which, Ries served as vice president of the Oracle Data Cloud, a global business unit he co-launched.
