Colliers annpunces strategic partnership with Measurabl
Jul. 14, 2021 9:21 AM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)CIGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) announces a global strategic partnership with Measurabl, a widely adopted ESG data management solution for commercial real estate.
- “This partnership strengthens Colliers’ position to solve our clients’ sustainability pain points and navigate the mounting complexity from regulations and climate targets. Our goal of delivering unrivaled client outcomes necessitates the use of best-in-class technology, together with the knowledge of our experts. With access to Measurabl’s product team and data, our Property Management experts will focus on what they do best: making data-driven real estate decisions.” said Ben Liao, Head of Colliers Innovation | Global.