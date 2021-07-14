Colliers annpunces strategic partnership with Measurabl

  • Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) announces a global strategic partnership with Measurabl, a widely adopted ESG data management solution for commercial real estate.
  • “This partnership strengthens Colliers’ position to solve our clients’ sustainability pain points and navigate the mounting complexity from regulations and climate targets. Our goal of delivering unrivaled client outcomes necessitates the use of best-in-class technology, together with the knowledge of our experts. With access to Measurabl’s product team and data, our Property Management experts will focus on what they do best: making data-driven real estate decisions.” said Ben Liao, Head of Colliers Innovation | Global.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.