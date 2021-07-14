ADTRAN's XGS-PON solution to be used by Armstrong for 10G fiber strategy
Jul. 14, 2021 9:29 AM ETADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)ADTNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) said Armstrong will use the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology for its broadband service.
- ADTRAN's solution introduces XGS-PON technology that provides Armstrong, a multiple system operator, with a long-term fiber broadband investment to support current and future bandwidth demands across its six-state service regions.
- The company said ADTRAN's combo PON technology simplifies Armstrong’s migration from GPON to XGS-PON because it simultaneously delivers both GPON and XGS-PON services on the same optical distribution network.
- ADTN -0.05% premarket to $19.2
- Source: Press Release