ADTRAN's XGS-PON solution to be used by Armstrong for 10G fiber strategy

  • ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) said Armstrong will use the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology for its broadband service.
  • ADTRAN's solution introduces XGS-PON technology that provides Armstrong, a multiple system operator, with a long-term fiber broadband investment to support current and future bandwidth demands across its six-state service regions.
  • The company said ADTRAN's combo PON technology simplifies Armstrong’s migration from GPON to XGS-PON because it simultaneously delivers both GPON and XGS-PON services on the same optical distribution network.
  • ADTN -0.05% premarket to $19.2
  • Source: Press Release
