Compass Minerals set to shoot higher but 'many hurdles' seen for lithium project
Jul. 14, 2021 9:28 AM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)CMPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) +18.7% pre-market following news that it identified a lithium brine resource of 2.4M metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent at its Utah solar evaporation site.
- The company also said it is in the process of selecting an "extraction technology partner" to help leverage the resource.
- "Compass is effectively sitting on a fully permitted brownfield lithium project, in an advantaged jurisdiction that is structurally short lithium supply," Stifel's Vincent Anderson writes in maintaining his Buy rating and $84 price target.
- However, "the complexity of the project makes benchmarking economics exceptionally difficult until more details are available," Anderson says, according to Bloomberg.
- The market will react positively to the news given strong lithium prices and interest in U.S. assets, but capex needed for the project could run $300M-$500M, BMO analyst Joel Jackson says.
- Compass "can look to monetize the potential, but there are many hurdles once work moves on from this early-stage resource delineation," Jackson writes, also according to Bloomberg.
- Compass Minerals recently sold its South American plant nutrition unit to ICL in a $420M deal.