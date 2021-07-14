Compass Minerals set to shoot higher but 'many hurdles' seen for lithium project

  • Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) +18.7% pre-market following news that it identified a lithium brine resource of 2.4M metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent at its Utah solar evaporation site.
  • The company also said it is in the process of selecting an "extraction technology partner" to help leverage the resource.
  • "Compass is effectively sitting on a fully permitted brownfield lithium project, in an advantaged jurisdiction that is structurally short lithium supply," Stifel's Vincent Anderson writes in maintaining his Buy rating and $84 price target.
  • However, "the complexity of the project makes benchmarking economics exceptionally difficult until more details are available," Anderson says, according to Bloomberg.
  • The market will react positively to the news given strong lithium prices and interest in U.S. assets, but capex needed for the project could run $300M-$500M, BMO analyst Joel Jackson says.
  • Compass "can look to monetize the potential, but there are many hurdles once work moves on from this early-stage resource delineation," Jackson writes, also according to Bloomberg.
  • Compass Minerals recently sold its South American plant nutrition unit to ICL in a $420M deal.
