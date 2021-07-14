Glaukos, Inspire Medical fall on cuts to proposed reimbursement rates
Jul. 14, 2021 9:29 AM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP), GKOSINSP, GKOSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have lost ~21.5% and ~6.4% in the pre-market in apparent reaction to the newly released Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2022.
- According to analysts, the proposed physician fee schedule rates indicate significant cuts to reimbursement for the companies’ products.
- Commenting on Glaukos, JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus noted that new codes “represent significant cuts to physician reimbursement relative to previous codes.”
- William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein has downgraded Glaukos to market perform from outperform noting that the proposed rate for iStent procedure at ~$34 is significantly below the expectations of nearly $300.
For Inspire Medical, the potential cut to reimbursement at 13% is disappointing, but the impact is in-line or slightly better than the investor expectations, Marcus wrote.
“We are aware of and extremely disappointed with CMS’ proposed 2022 physician fees for the new Category I codes,” commented Glaukos Thomas Burns on proposed rules.
- The final rule is expected to be announced in November after a 60-day public comment period closing on September 13, 2021.