Glaukos, Inspire Medical fall on cuts to proposed reimbursement rates

  • The shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have lost ~21.5% and ~6.4% in the pre-market in apparent reaction to the newly released Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2022.
  • According to analysts, the proposed physician fee schedule rates indicate significant cuts to reimbursement for the companies’ products.
  • Commenting on Glaukos, JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus noted that new codes “represent significant cuts to physician reimbursement relative to previous codes.”
  • William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein has downgraded Glaukos to market perform from outperform noting that the proposed rate for iStent procedure at ~$34 is significantly below the expectations of nearly $300.

  • For Inspire Medical, the potential cut to reimbursement at 13% is disappointing, but the impact is in-line or slightly better than the investor expectations, Marcus wrote.

  • “We are aware of and extremely disappointed with CMS’ proposed 2022 physician fees for the new Category I codes,” commented Glaukos Thomas Burns on proposed rules.

  • The final rule is expected to be announced in November after a 60-day public comment period closing on September 13, 2021.
