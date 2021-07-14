Auris Medical shares surge on data from Bentrio SARS-CoV-2 preclinical studies

  • Auris Medical shares climb (EARS +11.0%) after the company posted promising data from preclinical studies with Bentrio ((AM-301)) nasal spray in the prevention and mitigation of SARS-CoV-2.
  • Data showed up to a 99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral titer with prophylactic treatment vs. controls.
  • Viral titer reduced 12- or 14-fold vs. controls when treatment started 24 or 30 hours post infection.
  • "These data provide strong evidence for Bentrio’s potential to help reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection of human mucosal cells when used preventatively and to decelerate its course when used shortly after its onset," CEO Thomas Meyer said.
  • Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.
  • Auris had announced that its affiliate Altamira Medica started preparations to conduct a study with its Bentrio for protection against airborne viruses and allergens in India, last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.