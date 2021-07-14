Auris Medical shares surge on data from Bentrio SARS-CoV-2 preclinical studies
Jul. 14, 2021 9:33 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)CYTOBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Auris Medical shares climb (EARS +11.0%) after the company posted promising data from preclinical studies with Bentrio ((AM-301)) nasal spray in the prevention and mitigation of SARS-CoV-2.
- Data showed up to a 99% reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral titer with prophylactic treatment vs. controls.
- Viral titer reduced 12- or 14-fold vs. controls when treatment started 24 or 30 hours post infection.
- "These data provide strong evidence for Bentrio’s potential to help reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection of human mucosal cells when used preventatively and to decelerate its course when used shortly after its onset," CEO Thomas Meyer said.
- Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.
- Auris had announced that its affiliate Altamira Medica started preparations to conduct a study with its Bentrio for protection against airborne viruses and allergens in India, last month.