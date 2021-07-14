O2Micro secures patent for auto-detecting battery cells disconnection

  • O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM), a developer of power management components, has been granted a new patent.
  • On June 15, 2021, O2Micro was issued 14 claims under US patent US 11,038,356 B2 for auto-detecting battery cells disconnection using Resistor/Capacitor Circuit (RC) analysis methodology.
  • The invention helps prevent battery failure and hazard situations by quickly detects the battery cell disconnection failures in the battery management system.
  • "This invention provides a reliable and effective solution to perform battery cell tap connection checks by reliably and accurately measuring cell voltages in the battery pack. This is essential to prevent both over-charging and over-discharging and can effectively enhance battery package safety in high power applications," said Guoxing Li, VP of Advanced Technology, O2Micro.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.