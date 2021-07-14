O2Micro secures patent for auto-detecting battery cells disconnection
Jul. 14, 2021
- O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM), a developer of power management components, has been granted a new patent.
- On June 15, 2021, O2Micro was issued 14 claims under US patent US 11,038,356 B2 for auto-detecting battery cells disconnection using Resistor/Capacitor Circuit (RC) analysis methodology.
- The invention helps prevent battery failure and hazard situations by quickly detects the battery cell disconnection failures in the battery management system.
- "This invention provides a reliable and effective solution to perform battery cell tap connection checks by reliably and accurately measuring cell voltages in the battery pack. This is essential to prevent both over-charging and over-discharging and can effectively enhance battery package safety in high power applications," said Guoxing Li, VP of Advanced Technology, O2Micro.