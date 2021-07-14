Britain to ban gasoline-powered heavy vehicles in 2040 to achieve climate goals

  • Britain will ban new petrol and diesel heavy vehicles beginning in 2040.
  • Smaller diesel trucks +would be banned from 2035, and larger trucks weighing more than 26 tons from 2040.
  • The country has already pledged to ban the sale of pure internal combustion engine cars starting in 2030.
  • These plans are meant to help Britain achieve their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
  • Britain also plans to quadruple offshore wind power to a level that could power every British household along with focusing on boosting hydrogen production.
  • Car manufacturers, including BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY +1.2%), Ford(F +0.7%), and Honda(HMC +0.7%), have already lobbied against the deadlines. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a lobby group, claimed that the 2030 deadline would drop car sales to about 800,000 compared to a predicted 2.3M in 2025.
