Proterra viewed as a long-term play with risk-reward balanced for the near term
Jul. 14, 2021 9:36 AM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Citi starts off coverage on Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) with a Neutral rating.
- The firm thinks Proterra will benefit from an early-mover advantage in commercial electric vehicles and is well positioned to sustain long-term growth. Analyst Itay Michaeli and team are fundamentally constructive on the Proterra story, but call the risk-reward profile balanced at the current valuation level.
- Proterra is down more than 20% over the last week. Shares have ranged from $13.08 to $18.52 since the SPAC deal closed.
- Seeking Alpha author WideAlpha is also cautious on Proterra in the near term, even as the electric bus company is called promising and worth watching for its growth potential.