Proterra viewed as a long-term play with risk-reward balanced for the near term

Electric bus
Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi starts off coverage on Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) with a Neutral rating.
  • The firm thinks Proterra will benefit from an early-mover advantage in commercial electric vehicles and is well positioned to sustain long-term growth. Analyst Itay Michaeli and team are fundamentally constructive on the Proterra story, but call the risk-reward profile balanced at the current valuation level.
  • Proterra is down more than 20% over the last week. Shares have ranged from $13.08 to $18.52 since the SPAC deal closed.
  • Seeking Alpha author WideAlpha is also cautious on Proterra in the near term, even as the electric bus company is called promising and worth watching for its growth potential.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.