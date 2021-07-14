Redwood Trust originates $527M of business purpose loans in Q2
Jul. 14, 2021 9:54 AM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)RWTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The mortgage lender, Redwood Trust (RWT -0.3%) originates $527M of business purpose loans in Q2, with a funding mix of ~60% single-family rental loans and 40% bridge loans.
- Also during the quarter: RWT locked $3.9B of residential loans with 110+ discrete sellers; lock mix of ~85% select loans, 15% choice loans, 60% purchase money loans, and 40% refi;
- Funded two transactions through the RWT Horizon initiative, including investments in Liquid Mortgage and a tech-enabled residential construction management platform;
- Invests in Churchill Finance to expand business purpose lending sourcing channels, and closed first purchase of smaller balance single-family rental loans from Churchill this month;
- Completed four non-agency securitizations across residential and business purpose lending;
- Completed three Sequoia securitizations backed by $1.5B of jumbo residential loans in aggregate;
- Completed CAFL 2021-1, backed by $276M of single-family rental loans;
- Distributed $1.8B of jumbo residential loans through whole loan sales;
- Settled calls of three Sequoia securitizations, purchasing $83M of seasoned jumbo residential loans at par, and one CAFL securitization, purchasing $45M of seasoned single-family rental loans at par; and
- Added $750+ of financing capacity to support growth of its operating platforms.
- During the quarter, RWT expects that book value increased ~6% from March 31 of this year.
- Redwood plans to release Q2 results on July 28 and will hold a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM ET.
- Last month, Redwood Trust raises quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.18.