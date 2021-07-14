Redwood Trust originates $527M of business purpose loans in Q2

  • The mortgage lender, Redwood Trust (RWT -0.3%) originates $527M of business purpose loans in Q2, with a funding mix of ~60% single-family rental loans and 40% bridge loans.
  • Also during the quarter: RWT locked $3.9B of residential loans with 110+ discrete sellers; lock mix of ~85% select loans, 15% choice loans, 60% purchase money loans, and 40% refi;
  • Funded two transactions through the RWT Horizon initiative, including investments in Liquid Mortgage and a tech-enabled residential construction management platform;
  • Invests in Churchill Finance to expand business purpose lending sourcing channels, and closed first purchase of smaller balance single-family rental loans from Churchill this month;
  • Completed four non-agency securitizations across residential and business purpose lending;
  • Completed three Sequoia securitizations backed by $1.5B of jumbo residential loans in aggregate;
  • Completed CAFL 2021-1, backed by $276M of single-family rental loans;
  • Distributed $1.8B of jumbo residential loans through whole loan sales;
  • Settled calls of three Sequoia securitizations, purchasing $83M of seasoned jumbo residential loans at par, and one CAFL securitization, purchasing $45M of seasoned single-family rental loans at par; and
  • Added $750+ of financing capacity to support growth of its operating platforms.
  • During the quarter, RWT expects that book value increased ~6% from March 31 of this year.
  • Redwood plans to release Q2 results on July 28 and will hold a conference call on that day at 5:00 PM ET.
  • Last month, Redwood Trust raises quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.18.
