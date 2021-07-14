Salesforce introduces Advertising Sales Management for Media Cloud
Jul. 14, 2021 9:45 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)CRMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Salesforce (CRM -0.0%) announced Advertising Sales Management for Media Cloud, a new industry-specific application for managing cross-channel advertising sales.
- The company said that with Advertising Sales Management for Media Cloud, publishers can maximize advertising revenue by bringing together media planning across channels and analyzing campaign performance from multiple first- and third-party sources.
- "With Advertising Sales Management, Media Cloud's new industry-specific application built natively on top of the Salesforce Customer 360 platform, we're giving publishers one simple platform to help their teams manage everything in one place," said Christopher Dean, VP and GM, Media Cloud.
- The company said Sony Pictures Networks India will begin implementing Advertising Sales Management for Media Cloud to modernize its systems and unify data sets from multiple channels.
- Source: Press Release