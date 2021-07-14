22nd Century Group climbs 6% with strategic partnerships with Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical

  • 22nd Century Group (XXII +4.9%) adds strategic partnerships with expert commercial-scale plant breeders Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical.
  • The partnerships with these two northern hemisphere breeders add to the breeding capabilities that the company already has through its close partnership with Aurora Cannabis, and another southern hemisphere-based breeder that will be announced shortly, providing year-round growing capabilities.
  • These partnerships maximizes company's value chain.
  • Folium Botanical is in close proximity to and allows for vertical integration of breeding expertise with needle rock farms.
  • The company is actively pursuing multiple hemp/cannabis revenue streams in 2021 and beyond.
  • These include monetization of a portion of the company’s valuable valuable hemp/cannabis intellectual property, including through its recently announced strategic partnership.
