22nd Century Group climbs 6% with strategic partnerships with Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical
Jul. 14, 2021 9:46 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)XXIIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 22nd Century Group (XXII +4.9%) adds strategic partnerships with expert commercial-scale plant breeders Sawatch Agriculture and Folium Botanical.
- The partnerships with these two northern hemisphere breeders add to the breeding capabilities that the company already has through its close partnership with Aurora Cannabis, and another southern hemisphere-based breeder that will be announced shortly, providing year-round growing capabilities.
- These partnerships maximizes company's value chain.
- Folium Botanical is in close proximity to and allows for vertical integration of breeding expertise with needle rock farms.
- The company is actively pursuing multiple hemp/cannabis revenue streams in 2021 and beyond.
- These include monetization of a portion of the company’s valuable valuable hemp/cannabis intellectual property, including through its recently announced strategic partnership.