Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter deal, secures ~$31M financing
Jul. 14, 2021 9:49 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP +0.6%) signs a new time charter agreement for one more of its new Capesize vessels, The M/V Worldship, with a leading U.S. commodity trading company.
- It has been fixed at a gross daily rate of $31,750 for a period of about 12-16 months.
- The company says charter is expected to commence immediately upon the vessel's upcoming delivery anticipated within August 2021.
- "Following the delivery of the M/V Worldship to her charterer, 93% percent of our fleet will be employed under medium to long-term time charters," notes Seanergy's Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis.
- The company also announces new financing agreement for its vessels, the M/V Hellasship and the M/V Patriotship, which were sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for a five-year period at the combined financing amount of $30.9M.
- It attracts the interest rate of LIBOR + 3.50%.
- "The debt financings we have secured so far for our recent vessel acquisitions are competitively priced and conservatively structured, resulting in low break-even rates that enhance our significant free cash-flow generating capacity," adds Tsantanis.
- Previously (July 7): Seanergy to acquire modern Capesize vessel and sell the oldest vessel