CompoSecure partners with Thales for launching Visa Crypto card

  • CompoSecure, provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, in partnership with Thales, will be manufacturing the first-of-its-kind card from Visa and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing crypto app.
  • Crypto.com's Visa Card is a prepaid card that allows users to load their crypto funds and convert it to fiat currency for purchases; it is currently available in the U.S., Canada, 31 countries in Europe and the APAC region.
  • The new card enables instant access to crypto funds to make immediate purchases in a real-world setting, just like any other payment card.
  • As per Crypto.com's Consumer Spending Insights Report for 2020, overall spending for its Visa Card per user in 2020 grew 55% Y/Y with 117% increase in online spending relative to overall spending growth for housing, household goods, groceries and cross-border transactions.
  • CompoSecure signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) on Apr.19; proposed merger reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of ~$1.2B.
  • The proposed merger is expected to close in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.