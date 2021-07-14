CompoSecure partners with Thales for launching Visa Crypto card
Jul. 14, 2021 9:51 AM ETCompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CompoSecure, provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, in partnership with Thales, will be manufacturing the first-of-its-kind card from Visa and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest-growing crypto app.
- Crypto.com's Visa Card is a prepaid card that allows users to load their crypto funds and convert it to fiat currency for purchases; it is currently available in the U.S., Canada, 31 countries in Europe and the APAC region.
- The new card enables instant access to crypto funds to make immediate purchases in a real-world setting, just like any other payment card.
- As per Crypto.com's Consumer Spending Insights Report for 2020, overall spending for its Visa Card per user in 2020 grew 55% Y/Y with 117% increase in online spending relative to overall spending growth for housing, household goods, groceries and cross-border transactions.
- CompoSecure signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) on Apr.19; proposed merger reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of ~$1.2B.
- The proposed merger is expected to close in Q3.