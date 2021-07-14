Verb gains on launch of livestream channel with Market America Worldwide

  • Verb Technology Company (VERB +10.6%) is trading higher after launching a customized, live-streaming channel in partnership with global e-commerce and product brokerage company Market America Worldwide.
  • SHOP LIVE will be unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise Owners ((UFOs)), allowing each UFO to host their own live broadcast to showcase and sell products.
  • The channel is powered by VERB's interactive livestream ecommerce application, verbLIVE, which enables viewers to engage directly with UFOs to buy, set up appointments, receive additional product information and other customizable interactive features.
  • The launch follows the release of Market America Worldwide's UnFranchise Marketing App, which is also powered by Verb.
