Bloom Energy unveils electrolyzer, with fall start for commercial shipments
Jul. 14, 2021 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)
- Bloom Energy (BE +0.7%) says it is accepting orders for its electrolyzers, with shipments expected to start in fall 2022.
- Bloom says its product is "the most energy-efficient electrolyzer to produce clean hydrogen to date and 15%-45% more efficient than any other product on the market today."
- The company says its electrolyzer operates at high temperatures and thus requires less energy to break up water molecules and produce hydrogen.
- In May, Bloom announced a collaboration with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory to test the use of nuclear energy to create clean hydrogen through its electrolyzer.