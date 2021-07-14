Bloom Energy unveils electrolyzer, with fall start for commercial shipments

Bloom Energy Touts Breakthrough In Affordable Energy Technology
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Bloom Energy (BE +0.7%) says it is accepting orders for its electrolyzers, with shipments expected to start in fall 2022.
  • Bloom says its product is "the most energy-efficient electrolyzer to produce clean hydrogen to date and 15%-45% more efficient than any other product on the market today."
  • The company says its electrolyzer operates at high temperatures and thus requires less energy to break up water molecules and produce hydrogen.
  • In May, Bloom announced a collaboration with the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory to test the use of nuclear energy to create clean hydrogen through its electrolyzer.
