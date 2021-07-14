Park Hotels upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on revenue growth
Jul. 14, 2021 10:51 AM ET By: Max Gottlich
- Shares of Park Hotels ((PK +1.0%)) rise as Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgrades from Hold to Buy on the basis that its portfolio is of higher quality and key revenue per available room data is improving, even as shares have dipped about 20% from their March high.
- Woronka keeps his $23/share price target unchanged, implying 18% upside from the current $19.10.
- "We believe lodging investors are moving beyond the leisure/resort trade and are seeking out the 'what's next' trade in terms of shifting resources of RevPAR growth post Labor Day," Woronka says in the report.
- The analyst's sensitivity analysis indicates a potential 3:1 upside/downside scenario (30% vs. 10%) using a bull case net asset value vs. bear case trough multiple.
- The Buy rating diverges from the Very Bearish quant rating (poorest grades for profitability and growth) and agrees with the Bullish Wall St. analyst rating (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- According to the chart below, on a Y/Y basis the total return for PK (+101%) outperforms Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) (+63%), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) (+97%), S&P 500 Index (+40%), and underperforms Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) (+150.7%)
- Previously, (July 13) Park Hotels & Resorts sells two San Francisco hotels for $303.5M; expects to break-even at corporate level in June.