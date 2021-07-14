Lufthansa raises airline passenger expectations to 60-70% of pre-pandemic levels
Jul. 14, 2021 11:07 AM ETDeutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF)By: SA News Team
- Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF -0.9%) plans to increase its airline passengers to 60-70% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.
- The company previously predicted that occupancy would remain at its current measure of 40% of pre-pandemic levels for the rest of the year.
- At the beginning of the summer, passenger numbers were only at 10-15% compared to pre-COVID.
- Lufthansa has decreased its route volume, using 65% of the planes and flying about 55% of the flights that it previously ran.
- Lufthansa stock is down 8.7% since the beginning of the year.
- Two-thirds of Americans surveyed said they planned to travel this year and Lufthansa has ordered 5 Boeing and 5 Airbus jets as it hopes demand increases to pre-pandemic levels quickly.