Splash Beverage Group integrates Oracle’s NetSuite software into Qplash platform
Jul. 14, 2021 10:50 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV), ORCLORCL, SBEVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) is building out its Qplash ecommerce sales and distribution platform with best-in-class systems.
- Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) NetSuite (N) software has been integrated into Qplash to fully automate the systems from order to shipment.
- Splash plans to introduce direct-to-consumer sales of its alcoholic brands through Qplash with instant coast to coast coverage in the U.S. The move is expected to drive gross margin growth and a faster rollout to new geographic markets.
- With fully integrated IT systems in place, Splash can achieve efficient expansion of Qplash into new warehouses that serve regions outside of its current hubs in California and New York. As the national rollout continues, Qplash will continue to use third party warehouses that are geographically optimized to maximize profit margins.
- Press Release