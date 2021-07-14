Sibanye eyes winding down three South African gold mines
Jul. 14, 2021 10:57 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)SBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW +2.6%) says it may wind down its three South African gold mines in the next decade or so as it becomes more difficult and expensive to exploit aging assets.
- Unless gold prices move much higher and the investment environment improves, Sibanye is unlikely to exploit its Beatrix mine after another five years, spokesperson James Wellsted tells Bloomberg.
- The Driefontein gold mine - once Africa's biggest gold mine and which now goes 2.5 miles underground - will run out by ~2030, and the Kloof mine three years or so later, he says.
- Wellsted says the appeal of investing in South African mining has faded due to regulatory uncertainty, high power and labor costs, and community protests and violence.
- The three mines that Sibanye plans to run down produced gold at an average all-in sustaining cost of $1,406/oz. last year, and prices need to be much higher to invest in extending their lives, Wellsted says.
- Sibanye-Stillwater remains undervalued, and value investors should consider adding more shares to their portfolios, Oakoff Investments writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.