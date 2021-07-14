VanEck grows its fund list to include a new ESG mutual fund
Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images
- VanEck continues to grow its list of funds as Wednesday they launched an environmental, social, and governance mutual fund.
- The VanEck Environmental Sustainability Fund (MUTF:ENVAX) primarily invests in equity securities of companies operating in environmental sustainability markets. The measurable focus will combine objective evaluations of climate, land, air, and water impact with fundamental company analysis to identify differentiated environmental advantages.
- Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager for the fund, stated: “By taking a comprehensive approach across various sectors with this fund, we’re able to identify a broad range of companies that are purposely focused on critical land and water factors, as well as greenhouse gas emissions. Our goal is to provide investors with a means through which they can invest in and support publicly traded companies that are measurably addressing climate change by developing innovative solutions to environmental issues for the long term.”
- See a complete fact sheet for ENVAX.
- ENVAX also enlists alongside the other VanEck sustainability-focused funds: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) and the VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).
- Other popular ESG funds that can be related to ENVAX are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD), and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).
- In other fund-related launches, Pacer ETFs, a strategy-driven exchange traded fund issuer in partnership with Metaurus Advisors, an asset management firm, has launched two U.S. large-cap dividend ETFs.