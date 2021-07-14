Lucid Motors on track to deliver debut electric vehicle later this year
- Lucid Motors Inc, an electric vehicle startup, remains on schedule to begin production and delivery of its debut electric vehicle, the Lucid Air, later this year.
- Lucid Motors will merge with the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV -5.1%) to raise $4.4B in cash. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund invested more than $1B in 2018.
- The company plans to use funds raised from the merger to expand its factory and add an assembly line for its second model, an electric SUV.
- Lucid Motors hopes to have 20 retail locations across the United States by the end of the year.
- CCIV shares soared to over $50 upon news of the merger in February, but have since fallen.
- CCIV will hold a shareholder vote to approve the reverse merger with Lucid Motors on July 22.