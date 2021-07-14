Fed should start tapering - Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Jul. 14, 2021 11:29 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Steven Mnuchin, former treasury secretary under Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve should start cutting back its purchases of assets like Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
- Speaking to CNBC, Mnuchin argued that the Fed should "get ahead of the curve" to make sure that mounting inflation risks don't threaten the post-COVID recovery.
- "I think the Fed has to normalize, it's just a question of how fast and how far," he said.
- Mnuchin's comments came the same day that Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the process of reducing asset purchases was "still a ways off."
- In testimony prepared for a congressional appearance, Powell contended that an aggressive monetary policy was still necessary in order to bolster labor markets. He also said inflation will likely remain "elevated" in the coming months, though he expects price increases to moderate from there.
- Mnuchin asserted that the Fed's asset purchases were "important last year" but that conditions have changed and the "these are very, very functioning markets" at this point with "lots of liquidity."
