Cintas Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 14, 2021 11:31 AM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (+71.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin estimate of 45.8% and Free cash flow estimate of $353.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, CTAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.