Tech investor Ryan Jacob launches new ETF to take on Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation
Jul. 14, 2021 11:33 AM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images
- Financier Ryan Jacob, who launched his flagship Jacob Internet Investor fund (MUTF:JAMFX) in 1999 during the internet bubble, apparently has his eyes set on Cathie Wood’s popular ARK Invest ETFs.
- The tech investor rolled out the new Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) on Wednesday, apparently as a challenge to Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which has amassed $25B in assets under management.
- Jacob’s firm Jacob Asset Management said in a statement that New York Stock Exchange-listed JFWD will invest in “innovative, forward-thinking companies that the team believes are leveraging technology to create significant competitive advantages.”
- Jacob Asset Management already has three open-ended funds that have all performed strongly over the past year.
- JAMFX is +28.87% YTD, and over a one-year period the fund is +211.73%. Meanwhile, the Jacob Discovery Fund Investor (MUTF:JMCGX) is +34.55% YTD and +189.02% over one year. The firm also has the Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund Investor (MUTF:JSCGX), which is +22.03% YTD and +147.92% over one year.
- See below chart of all three open ended-ended funds and ARKK on a YTD basis.
- Jacob told Barron’s that JFWD will offer the best ideas from all three of his existing open-ended funds, with tech stocks making up about two-thirds of the portfolio and healthcare accounting for the other third.
- The ETF’s fact sheet indicates that the portfolio is launching with 37 holdings and will have a 0.75% expense ratio.
- As for Woods, she just disclosed that her ETFs have been selling off shares of Chinese tech stocks in response to a regulatory crackdown against the sector from Beijing.