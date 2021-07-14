Permian producers bouncing back stronger and smarter, Diamondback CFO says
Jul. 14, 2021 11:33 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Permian Basin oil producers are bouncing back strong after the harsh 2020 downturn, and the industry will be set up for a healthy next couple of years "if all the big guys stay disciplined" on production, Diamondback Energy (FANG -3.1%) CFO Kaes Van't Hof says.
- "We've gotten a lot smarter in terms of how we develop our resources," Van't Hof told the Hart Energy conference in Fort Worth, Texas. "We've learned to develop more zones at the same time... with larger pads which leads to better average recoveries across the field," and the days of drilling a single parent well "are behind us."
- The Permian is known for producing oil but also produces natural gas as a by-product, and with gas prices surging nearly 50% YTD, Van't Hof says gas is providing important profits "for the first time in a long time."
- Gas pipeline construction in recent years is allowing smooth and efficient flows, but more will be needed, the CFO says, adding that he expects gas pipelines "will get tight sooner" than crude oil and other hydrocarbons.
- Diamondback is "no longer a growth stock and its dividend, as well as the valuation, needs to start reflecting that," Zoltan Ban writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.