Innovent and Ascentage Pharma ink $145M strategic collaboration agreement
Jul. 14, 2021 12:20 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)IVBIYBy: SA News Team
- Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) and Ascentage Pharma have entered into a multifaceted strategic collaboration agreement worth as much as $145M.
- Under the agreement, Ascentage will receive an upfront payment of $30M, and is also eligible to receive up to $115M in milestone payments related to the commercialization and development of HQP1351 (olverembatinib).
- The agreement includes: jointly commercializing HQP1351 in China; collaborating on development of APG-2575 (lisaftoclax) with HALPRYZA (rituximab biosimilar injection) and letaplimab (IBI188) in certain indications; equity investment in Ascentage Pharma.
- HQP1351, the core drug candidate of Ascentage Pharma, is the first China-developed third-generation BCR-ABL TKI targeting drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).
- Innovent will subscribe to Ascentage's shares for a total consideration of $50M, and be granted stock warrants to acquire additional shares for $50M within the next two years.
- "We hope that by leveraging the two companies' expertise in clinical development, we will be able to quickly expand the indications of HQP1351," Ascentage CEO Dajun Yang said.