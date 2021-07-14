Innovent and Ascentage Pharma ink $145M strategic collaboration agreement

  • Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) and Ascentage Pharma have entered into a multifaceted strategic collaboration agreement worth as much as $145M.
  • Under the agreement, Ascentage will receive an upfront payment of $30M, and is also eligible to receive up to $115M in milestone payments related to the commercialization and development of HQP1351 (olverembatinib).
  • The agreement includes: jointly commercializing HQP1351 in China; collaborating on development of APG-2575 (lisaftoclax) with HALPRYZA (rituximab biosimilar injection) and letaplimab (IBI188) in certain indications; equity investment in Ascentage Pharma.
  • HQP1351, the core drug candidate of Ascentage Pharma, is the first China-developed third-generation BCR-ABL TKI targeting drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).
  • Innovent will subscribe to Ascentage's shares for a total consideration of $50M, and be granted stock warrants to acquire additional shares for $50M within the next two years.
  • "We hope that by leveraging the two companies' expertise in clinical development, we will be able to quickly expand the indications of HQP1351," Ascentage CEO Dajun Yang said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.