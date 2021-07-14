New Fortress launches operations at Baja California LNG terminal

Jul. 14, 2021 12:55 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)NFEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Natural gas tank
1715d1db_3/iStock via Getty Images

  • New Fortress Energy (NFE -1.3%) says it started commercial operations at its liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Pichilingue in Mexico's Baja California Sur, which aims to enable customers to switch from oil-based fuels to natural gas.
  • Under the deal terms, New Fortress will supply natural gas to the CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur power plants in Baja California Sur through the terminal.
  • The company also says construction is nearly complete at its own gas-fired power plant in Baja California Sur, which is expected to begin operations and the supply of power to the local grid later this quarter.
  • New Fortress recently reached a deal for the supply of LNG to cover remaining volumes for its existing natural gas and electricity businesses through the end of 2027.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.