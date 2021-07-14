New Fortress launches operations at Baja California LNG terminal
Jul. 14, 2021 12:55 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)NFEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NFE -1.3%) says it started commercial operations at its liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Pichilingue in Mexico's Baja California Sur, which aims to enable customers to switch from oil-based fuels to natural gas.
- Under the deal terms, New Fortress will supply natural gas to the CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur power plants in Baja California Sur through the terminal.
- The company also says construction is nearly complete at its own gas-fired power plant in Baja California Sur, which is expected to begin operations and the supply of power to the local grid later this quarter.
- New Fortress recently reached a deal for the supply of LNG to cover remaining volumes for its existing natural gas and electricity businesses through the end of 2027.