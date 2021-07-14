FedEx to launch new team specializing in customized compliance services

FedEx Beats Expected Earnings In Quarterly Report
Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • FedEx's (FDX -0.8%) logistics subsidiary launches a new team named FedEx Trade Solutions that specializes in offering customers a customized and unique bundling of trade solution and compliance services.
  • FedEx Trade Solutions aims to help customers be more efficient, save time and money, and navigate international trade compliance regulations.
  • "Each of our customers has a unique situation," said a FedEx spokesperson. "There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to global trade and compliance."
  • Each customer will receive a consultation with a FedEx advisor and be presented with a customized solution that fits their specific needs.
  • FedEx shares have risen 18.1% since the beginning of the year and the stock is rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.