FedEx to launch new team specializing in customized compliance services
Jul. 14, 2021 1:38 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDXBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- FedEx's (FDX -0.8%) logistics subsidiary launches a new team named FedEx Trade Solutions that specializes in offering customers a customized and unique bundling of trade solution and compliance services.
- FedEx Trade Solutions aims to help customers be more efficient, save time and money, and navigate international trade compliance regulations.
- "Each of our customers has a unique situation," said a FedEx spokesperson. "There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to global trade and compliance."
- Each customer will receive a consultation with a FedEx advisor and be presented with a customized solution that fits their specific needs.
- FedEx shares have risen 18.1% since the beginning of the year and the stock is rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.