S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones pare gains amid earnings, Powell testimony

Jul. 14, 2021 1:59 PM ETXLE, XLF, XLU, XLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin And Fed Chair Powell Testify On CARES Act Before Senate
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq waver in trading on Wednesday, easing off all-time highs as investors digest Q2 earnings, listen to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress, and sees no thawing in China-U.S. tensions under the Biden administration.
  • The Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% in midafternoon trading (NY time) vs a 0.8% gain earlier, the S&P pares its gain to 0.2% from +0.6% earlier, and the Dow edges up 0.1% vs. +0.5% early in the session.
  • Bank stocks, overall, slip even earnings are coming in above consensus. Bank of America slides 2.8% as its loan and leases in Q2 decline from a year earlier and turns in disappointing net interest income.
  • Bonds strengthen somewhat, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling almost 7 basis points to 1.36%.
  • Crude oil drops 2.7% to $73.25 per barrel.
  • By S&P 500 industry sector, defensive sectors Real Estate (XLRE +1.1%) and Utilities (XLU +1.2%) exhibit the most strength, while Energy (XLE -2.2%) and Financials (XLF -0.6%) show the most weakness.
  • U.S. dollar index falls 0.4% to 92.41.
  • Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.1%, the FTSE 100 dropped 0.5%, and the DAX ended the day flat.
