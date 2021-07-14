S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones pare gains amid earnings, Powell testimony
Jul. 14, 2021 1:59 PM ETXLE, XLF, XLU, XLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq waver in trading on Wednesday, easing off all-time highs as investors digest Q2 earnings, listen to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress, and sees no thawing in China-U.S. tensions under the Biden administration.
- The Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% in midafternoon trading (NY time) vs a 0.8% gain earlier, the S&P pares its gain to 0.2% from +0.6% earlier, and the Dow edges up 0.1% vs. +0.5% early in the session.
- Bank stocks, overall, slip even earnings are coming in above consensus. Bank of America slides 2.8% as its loan and leases in Q2 decline from a year earlier and turns in disappointing net interest income.
- Bonds strengthen somewhat, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling almost 7 basis points to 1.36%.
- Crude oil drops 2.7% to $73.25 per barrel.
- By S&P 500 industry sector, defensive sectors Real Estate (XLRE +1.1%) and Utilities (XLU +1.2%) exhibit the most strength, while Energy (XLE -2.2%) and Financials (XLF -0.6%) show the most weakness.
- U.S. dollar index falls 0.4% to 92.41.
- Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.1%, the FTSE 100 dropped 0.5%, and the DAX ended the day flat.